Labourer who fell to death from Regent St. Building identified as WBD man

The construction worker who met his demise after falling from a six-storey building currently under construction at Regent Street, Georgetown has been identified as 25-year-old Lloyd Feroze.

Feroze, a labourer, resided at Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara.

Reports are that the incident occurred at about 13:35h at Lot 106 Regent Street, Georgetown.

Reports are that the building under construction is owned by businessman Glenn Lall and his wife Bhena Lall.

Police have since said that Feroze was employed by foreman Peter Ramdoo of Skull City, Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WCD) for the past four months as a labourer.

According to the Police, the foreman reported that the labourer was mixing cement on the ground floor, and on completion at about 13:25h, he walked up to the fourth floor of the building – which is presently under construction, and has an open space with a stairway in the centre.

About two minutes later, he heard a crashing sound, and on checking, saw that Feroze had fallen to the ground from the fourth floor.

Feroze was picked up by an ambulance and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the time, the labourer was not wearing any safety gear, persons in the area have said.

Police say Feroze’s body was examined, and a puncture wound was observed at the back of his head. A post mortem examination will be conducted shortly.