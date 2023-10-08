Labourer stabbed to death on Longden Street

Police in Georgetown are investigating the alleged murder of Mark Hilliman, a 25-year-old labourer of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, which occurred at around 22:00hrs Saturday night between Longden and Croal Streets, Georgetown.

The suspect is an identifiable male (name and address unknown at this time) who was armed with a knife.

According to the police, investigations so far revealed that around 21:35 hrs Saturday night, the victim’s reputed 28-year-old wife (who is employed at the KFC outlet on Water Street) was on duty when the suspect, who is not known to her, went into the KFC outlet and was interfering with her.

During the said time, Hilliman went into the KFC outlet to visit his reputed wife, and after he observed what was happening, he told the suspect to desist from interfering with his wife.

As a result, a heated argument occurred between them. They were both armed with knives. They then left the KFC building, heading East between Longden and Croal Street, and at the time mentioned, the suspect stabbed the victim on his left side chest with the knife that he was armed with. The victim walked a short distance and fell to the ground, while the suspect made good his escape on foot in a southern direction with the knife.

The victim was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor Joseph. The body is presently lying at the GPHC’s Mortuary, awaiting a PME.

Several persons were questioned. CCTV cameras were seen in the area and are being reviewed by investigators. Checks were made to locate the suspect but without success. Investigations continue.

