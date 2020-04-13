Labourer stabbed to death by relatives during argument

Hours after being stabbed during an argument at Hope West, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, a labourer succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) on Monday morning.

Dead is 40-year-old Albert Raghu also called “Soldier” of Lot 218 Hope West Enmore, East Coast Demerara. The suspects, his wife’s sister and her husband have since been arrested and are assisting with their investigations.

Based on reports received, the now dead man and his spouse reside in the upper flat of the house while the suspects occupy the lower flat.

However, on Sunday evening at about 23:30h, the suspects were reportedly imbibing and playing loud music in their apartment, thus disturbing the wife of the victim who was at home alone at the time.

Nevertheless, as soon as the victim arrived at home, his wife lodged a complaint. In anger, he reportedly collected at cutlass and confronted the suspects who were in the yard.

The confrontation led to an argument and ultimately a scuffle. Police stated that during that time, the female suspect allegedly choked Raghu while her husband dealt two blows to his left side chest and left shoulder with the knives he was carrying.

The injured man collapsed and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted but succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

On the other hand, the male suspect sustained injuries to the left side abdomen.

Investigations are ongoing.