Labourer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Essequibo Coast newspaper vendor

Thirty-year-old Norlando Browne was on Friday slapped with a life sentence for the murder of Sham Munilall also known as “Chunilall” who was gunned down in January 2020.

Browne, a labourer, pleaded guilty to the charge during an appearance before Justice Sundil Kissoon at the Suddie Magistrate Court.

Police stated that Munilall, a newspaper vendor, was shot and killed on the evening of January 10, 2020 at his Queenstown, Essequibo Coast home. It was reported that Munilall was at home with his wife and two daughters when two armed bandits invaded his property.

It was reported that on the night in question, Munilall was barbequing at the front of the yard with a neighbour when the two bandits, both wearing helmets, and one armed with a gun and the other with a cutlass, scaled the fence from the southern side. They attacked his wife, who was at the front door of the flat house.

Upon seeing his wife captured by the bandits who were trying to gain entry into his home, Munilall attacked the perpetrators with a yard rake.

In retaliation, however, the gunman opened fire at the father of two, shooting him four times about his body before escaping by scaling the fence again. The 48-year-old man was hit to his chest, shoulder and right side abdomen, causing him to collapse.

He was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Browne will be eligible for parole in the next 30 to 50 years.

