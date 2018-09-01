Labourer robbed by knife wielding bandits in South Ruimveldt

A labourer is now left counting his losses after he was attacked by two knife wielding bandits, one whom is reportedly known to him, and robbed of his valuables while he was walking in Cane View, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

35-year-old, Glenn Jeffrey of Greenheart Street, South Ruimveldt was attacked and robbed at around 15:00h on Friday afternoon.

INews understands that Jeffrey was traversing south on the said road headed towards Royal Castle when the two perpetrators walked passed him.

One of the men reportedly stopped a short distance away and requested a phone call; however, the victim declined explaining to the man that he had no credit.

The perpetrators then accosted Jeffrey, with knives pointed at him, before taking away his cell phone and cash.

The men then quickly made good their escape.

A report was made at the East La Penitence Police Station and the Police, who visited the scene, are said to be investigating.