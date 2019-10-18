Labourer remanded over gun related charges

A 23-year-old labourer of South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Thursday remanded to prison after he was slapped with two unlicensed gun related charges.

Kevin Peters appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool, at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and denied the charges.

The prosecution is contending that Peters was one of the five persons who were taken into Police custody following the discovery of a quantity of illicit drugs, guns and ammunition during several exercises on the ECD.

The Police had stated that between 06:00h and 08:00h on October 13, they conducted several cordon-and-search operations at Vryheid’s Lust, Montrose, Nabaclis and Plaisance, during which the items were found.

The defendant was remanded to prison and the case was scheduled to continue on November 11, 2019.