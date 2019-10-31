Labourer remanded for sailor’s murder at Parika Stelling

A 28-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed a sailor to death, was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Wales Magistrates’ Court.

Selwyn Rollins, also known as “Rastaman”, a labourer of Lot 76 Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul. The charge stated that on October 24, 2019, at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) Stelling, he murdered Shurlon Errol Cutting.

Cutting was a sailor attached to the Transport and Harbours Department at the Parika Stelling, EBE.

According to reports, on October 24 at about 18:30h, Cutting was at the Parika Ferry Stelling when he noticed the suspect lingering and told him to vacate the area.

Reports are the suspect did not comply and an argument ensued between the two men. As the row escalated, Cutting reportedly picked up a piece of wood and lashed the labourer.

In response, the suspect allegedly whipped out a pair of scissors from his left side pants pocket and stabbed Cutting once near his left armpit.

The sailor fell to the ground and was picked up by a public-spirited person and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was admitted but subsequently died.

The murder suspect was arrested at the Parika Stelling with the scissors in his possession.

Rollins was remanded to prison and the case will continue on December 30.