Labourer remanded for murder of Triumph man

A 29-year-old labourer was today remanded to prison for the murder of 50-year-old Christopher Findlay of Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Parmanan Rambarran, called “Flushing”, of Triumph, ECD, was not required to plead to the charge when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The case was adjourned to January 2.

Findlay, a father of seven and grandfather of five, was reportedly chopped to death by the labourer on December 11.

INews had reported that on the night before the murder occurred, Findlay and the man were involved in a scuffle.

The next day, the labourer showed up at the man’s house and began to chop him about the body.

The dead man’s older brother, Pastor Patrick Findlay, had told this publication that at around midday on the day in question, he received a call from someone in the area informing him that the suspect was beating his brother who lived alone at the family property.

Pastor Findlay said he immediately rushed to the scene where he discovered that his brother was dead.