Labourer remanded for grabbing city policewoman’s breast

One month after he was charged and released on bail for allegedly grabbing a postwoman’s buttocks, 33-year-old Jason Yarris is back in court on a similar charge.

This time, it is alleged that he grabbed the breast of a city policewoman while she was executing duties in the capital city.

Yarris, a labourer of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, appeared last week before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on December 7, 2020, at Water Street, Georgetown, he sexually assaulted a woman by grabbing her breast without her consent. He was remanded to prison and is due back in court on May 10.

The Police Prosecutor told the court that on December 7, 2020, Yarris walked up to the woman and grabbed her breast before walking away. The city policewoman reported the matter.

In early March, Yarris was charged with sexual assault after grabbing a postwoman’s buttocks. He was released on $30,000 bail after an appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge stated that on September 24, 2020, at Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, he committed a sexual assault by touching the woman’s buttocks without her consent.

According to information received, on the day in question, the postwoman was riding her bicycle in the vicinity of Bent and John Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, delivering mail. As the woman entered Yarris’ yard, he approached her and pulled her bicycle.

The woman pulled the bicycle from Yarris, and in turn, he grabbed her butt and walked away. The woman continued her duties. While doing so, Yarris attempted to grab her breasts. Out of fear, she screamed and neighbours went to her rescue.

She later made a report to the Police and based on investigations, Yarris was arrested and charged.