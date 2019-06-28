Labourer jailed for stealing from vendor

A labourer was Friday sentenced to one year in jail for stealing from a vendor on June 17, 2019.

Devon Williams of Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) pleaded guilty when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that Williams stole a vendor cart containing a quantity of alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, confectionaries, cigarettes and lighters, which amounted to some $90,000.

Reports are that the vendor went for his car when he found it missing. Eyewitnesses later identified the defendant, after which the victim attempted to confront Williams but he ran away.

A report was made and the defendant was arrested and later charged for the offence.