An Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) labourer, was on Thursday, intercepted by Police with over 600 grams of cannabis found hidden in his home.

The 29-year-old man of Old Iron Squatting Area, Enmore, was arrested at about 14:45h.

Inews understands that ranks were at the time acting on information when they swooped down at the house and conducted a search. It was then that the concealed 675 grams of illegal drugs was discovered.

The suspect was arrested and is being processed for court.