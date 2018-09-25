Labourer in hot water for threatening mother

A 49-year-old labourer was on Monday granted bail after he denied threatening his mother when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Paul Smith made his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for an assault charge which stated that on September 22, 2018 at Shell Road, Kitty, Georgetown, he used threatening language to his mother, Norma Semple whereby a breach of peace was occasioned. Smith denied the charge.

According to the facts presented in court, on the day in question, the defendant went home under the influence of alcohol. He then began to verbally abuse the Virtual Complainant by using profane language after she reprimanded him about his behaviour.

He then threatened to kill her and burn down her house. The matter was reported to the Police. Smith was later arrested and charged.

The prosecutor made no objections to bail which resulted in Magistrate Latchman granting Smith his pre-trial liberty for the sum of $30,000. The case will continue today.