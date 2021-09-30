Labourer gets bail for beating brother to death

A 32-year-old man was today charged for killing his younger brother, 29-year-old Lakeram ‘Videsh’ Dhurup, during a brawl at their Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice home on Sunday night.

Deodat Dhurup, a labourer, was charged with manslaughter when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate Court. Dhurup, who was unrepresented, was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $250,000.

His passport was lodged and he is required to report to the Springlands Police Station every Friday. The matter was adjourned to October 7.

On the day in question, the two brothers, who lived in the same yard, were arguing; and after the argument, both men went into the yard, where the now dead man allegedly continued to hurl expletives at the suspect.

The younger Dhurup went on to choke the suspect, which caused him to get angry.

The incensed man then picked up a wooden bat and dealt his brother three lashes to his right hand, forehead and back. After being dealt the lashes, the younger Dhurup fell on the concrete surface, where he hit his face and forehead and became unconscious.

He was then picked up by the suspect, who took him into the house and applied Limacol and water to his head in an effort to revive him. The effort failed, and an alarm was raised.

Dhurup was transported to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.