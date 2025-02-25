Labourer drowns at Lake Mainstay

Police in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are investigating the drowning of 28-year-old Deon Edwards Baird at the Lake Mainstay Resort, Essequibo Coast.

Baird was a labourer from Princeville, Lake Mainstay.

His body was pulled from the lake this morning.

Investigations revealed that the man had left home to head to the Mainstay Resort at around 11:00hrs on Monday and after he did not return home, his family became worried.

This morning at around 11:00hrs, the man’s sister went to the resort where she observed the man’s body floating facedown about 30ft from the deck bar.

She raised an alarm, and with the help of other villagers, the body was retrieved.

CCTV footage retrieved from the deck bar showed the man removing his clothing and plunging into the water, after which he did not resurface.

--- ---