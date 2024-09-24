Labourer dies after falling 30ft from roof

See full statement from the Ministry of Labour:

𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐚.

The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health Department commenced the investigation of a fatality that occurred on Friday September 20 ,2024 at Cane, Grove East Coast Demerara.

The deceased was identified as a 28 years-old, labourer, Mr. Jermaine Hercules of Lot 4 Airy Hall Mahaicony, who worked with a contractor. who was engaged in conducting repairs to the roof of a ricemill.

According to reports, Mr. Hercules was repairing leaking zinc sheets on the roof of A. Cayume Hakh & Sons, Rice Millers & Exporters located at Cane Grove East Coast Demerara, when he fell 30 feet to the ground and was taken to the Mahaicony hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following these reports, Occupational Safety and Health Officer responsible for East Coast Demerara, Ms Johana Vaughn conducted a preliminary investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident and make recommendations to prevent similar occurrences.

The Honourable Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour is concerned about workers being injured on the job since he is of the view that when a worker leaves home to go to work there is an expectation by the family that he/she will return home safely after work and it has to be traumatic for the family when a situation like this occurs.

The Honourable Minister, therefore extends his sincere condolences to the Grieving relatives, colleagues and friends of the deceased.

The investigation is continuing.

