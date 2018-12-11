Labourer critical after being struck by drunk driver at Peter’s Hall

A 27-year-old labourer of the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) is now battling for his life after he was struck by a drunk driver on the Peter’s Hall Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Kwason Lewis was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) just before Monday midnight.

INews understands that Lewis along with his colleagues who are all attached to a private waste management company were cleaning debris along the median on the eastern carriageway of the road.

While in the process of doing so, the 29-year-old driver who was proceeding in motorcar PWW 9187 which was proceeding south along the eastern half of the eastern carriageway, at a fast rate, swerved westward and collided with the labourer.

He was picked up and rushed to GPHC where he has since remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The driver of Perseverance, Providence, East Bank Demerara, is in custody assisting with the investigation after he was found to be exceedingly above the legal alcohol limit.