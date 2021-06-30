Labourer chopped to head by bandits who robbed him of $1,700

A 31-year-old labourer of Kingston Village, Corentyne, Berbice was last evening chopped to his head by two bandits who robbed him of $1,700 in cash.

The incident occurred at around 23:50hrs as the victim was walking to a nearby shop.

Police said the man had $1,700 in his hand when he was confronted by two masked individuals, one of whom was armed with a cutlass.

The armed perpetrator slashed to labourer to the back of his head and began searching the man’s pockets for valuables.

At this time, the victim threw the money to the ground. As the perpetrators went to pick up the cash, the labourer used the opportunity to escape.

The labourer, who recognised one of the suspects, then made a police report. One of the suspects has since been arrested and is in police custody.