Labourer chopped after accused of stealing ganja 

A 47-year-old labourer was yesterday badly beaten and chopped by three men who accused him of stealing their marijuana.

The incident occurred at around 20:45hrs at Co-op Crescent Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The labourer was cleaning up the market area when he was approached by the three suspects who accused him of stealing their marijuana. However, the victim ignored them and continued to do his work.

As he was emptying a bin, he was approached again by the suspects who were armed with cutlasses.

The suspects then chopped him about his body and fled the scene.

The labourer was taken to a regional hospital with wounds to the head, lacerations to his left arm, and a fractured skull. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where his condition is regarded as serious but stable.