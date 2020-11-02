Labourer attacked with cutlass, robbed at Parika

A 30-year-old labourer was on Sunday evening attacked and robbed by an armed bandit whilst he was consuming alcohol at the Parika Sea Dam, East Bank Essequibo.

Jerome Samuels, who resides along the Linden Highway, was robbed of some $87,000 in cash.

At around 22:00hrs, Samuels was consuming alcohol when he was approached by the suspect, who was armed with a cutlass.

The perpetrator demanded that the man hand over his haversack, which contained the money. The labourer complied.

The suspect then used the cutlass and chopped the victim’s left hand before escaping on foot.

Subsequently, the victim reported the matter and he was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and sent away.

Several persons were questioned in the area.

At around 23:00hrs, police, an acting on information received, went to the home of a 30-year-old labourer of Parika Sea Dam, where he was told of the allegation.

He was later arrested and placed into custody assisting with the investigation.