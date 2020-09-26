Labour Ministry to be revamped to enhance country’s workforce

The Ministry of Labour will be taking an aggressive approach to capacity building to ensure that Guyana has a resilient workforce.

This is according to Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton, who said that this will be done through various training programmes to equip staff with the necessary skills to ensure efficiency at the Ministry.

“Part of the training programme will be for staff upgrading, training staff at the Labour Department and at the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department, and the Co-ops Department,” Minister Hamilton said in a report published by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

While the various departments are not fully staffed, training programmes have started for new Labour Officers and OSH Officers. This, the Minister said, is “to expand the supervisory role in all the regions to ensure that all the regions are properly supervised.”

Meanwhile, the staff will also be trained in foreign languages such as Spanish and Portuguese to enable better communication with foreign workers.

Additionally, the Labour Minister disclosed that the Board of Industrial Training will be revamped. A plan has been outlined which will see the expansion of the training institution across all administrative regions.

“We plan to increase the number of programmes under the Board of Industrial Training and have already had consultations with other training institutions – the Critchlow Labour College and the Kuru Kuru College – to see how we can collaborate with some of the programmes to be done,” Minister Hamilton said.