Labour Ministry, INFOTEP sign MoU to strengthen technical & vocational training systems

The Ministry of Labour and the National Institute of Technical and Vocational Training (INFOTEP) signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen technical and vocational training systems, economic growth, and social development in Guyana and the Dominican Republic.

Through this collaboration, both countries hope to establish a strong framework for skill development that is innovative, inclusive, and compliant with international best practices.

Professional education and skills development, career guidance and youth skills competitions, support systems for employment, digital solutions for training, innovative teaching and evaluation and joint research and project development are among the key areas of cooperation in the MoU.

The agreement was solidified at the BIT Skills Development and Certification Centre in Mahaica on Friday.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton underlined that one of the most bilateral relations that Guyana has developed over the years is with the Dominican Republic.

Guyana is cognisant that human capital development remains vital as its economic landscape continues to grow at an unprecedented rate.

During his visit to the Dominican Republic in October 2023, the minister expressed his admiration for the country’s innovative and creative delivery of TVET programmes.

“We are grateful that you are here where we are signing this MoU. I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that this works and is successful. This is to ensure that service is given to people. It is about changing lives…We have set out three areas that we will work with,” Minister Hamilton said.

The primary aim is to ensure that every Guyanese is accredited who is involved in a technical training programme.

Vice-Minister (Ministry of Presidency in DR), Jose Holguin Brito dubbed today’s undertaking as a ‘historical’ day for Guyana, the Dominican Republic and by extension, the Caribbean,

The Vice-Minister further pledged his commitment to working alongside Guyana in initiatives like these which will help to develop both countries.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Guyana, Ernesto Torres- Pereyra said that his country is excited about signing this MoU. He said the MoU will further solidify the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical), Dr Ritesh Tularam stated that this activity is significant, meaningful and purposeful as skills requirements is very critical for the advancement of Guyana.

“The Ministry of Education’s strategic position is very well articulated. Through our teaching and learning engagement, we want to ensure that every single child that enters a secondary school and beyond must have access to quality, equity and relevance in technical education…” Dr Tularam highlighted.

The National Institute of Technical and Vocational Training (INFOTEP) is the governing body of the national system of technical and vocational training of the Dominican Republic.

Director of INFOTEP, Rafael Santos Badia, Chairman of the Council for Technical Vocational Education and Training, Floyd Scott, Director of the Centre for Local Business Development, and Dr Natasha Gaskin-Peters also delivered remarks at the ceremony. (DPI)

