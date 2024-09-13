Labour Ministry engages ITEL on workers’ severances

Following media reports of ITEL Guyana’s plan to cease operations locally, affecting more than 400 hundred workers, the Ministry of Labour has since engaged the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company.

During an interview on Wednesday, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton said his ministry is working with the call centre at Camp & Robb Streets, Georgetown, to ensure affected workers are properly compensated.

The ministry will also assist in finding alternative employment or training opportunities for the staff.

“The local management has indicated that, one, there is discussion and conversation about severing, the number at this moment is not a definitive number. Secondly, the principles of the company will reach out to the ministry soonest.

They would be in a better position to advise us about what their plans are. They have been advised and instructed by the Ministry of Labour about the necessary procedures they would have to follow,” Minister Hamilton stated.

He explained that the company has to formally inform the Chief Labour Officer one month in advance before the severance, and make available a list of all the persons who are to be severed including remuneration package.

This will allow the ministry to do the necessary calculations to ensure the offer is adequate.

“All is not lost…We have the Central recruitment and Manpower Agency that could be of assistance to persons who might have an interest. We have our job bank, where persons can put up their credentials and seek employment. We have about 300 companies that are registered at the job bank. There is a lot of options that people can explore,” the labour minister asserted.

He noted too, that the government has built call centres in different parts of the country and this can also be an opportunity for employment.

