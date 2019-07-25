Lab tech charged for stealing medical supplies from Suddie Hospital

A 30-year-old lab technician, formerly attached to the Suddie Public Hospital, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was, on Wednesday, charged for stealing medical supplies from the health facility which he sold to a private pharmacy.

Mohamed Khan of lot 50 Plantation Bell, Essequibo Coast was arrested by the Police and then taken to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty to the crime and was fined $25,000 for the act.

Reports are that Mohamed Khan of lot 50 Plantation Bell, Essequibo Coast, stole 21 packs of Dengue tests, 100 microscope slides, one bottle of anti “A”, one bottle of anti “B”, one bottle of anti “D” medications among other medicinal drugs and medical supplies from the above-mentioned hospital.

After committing the act, he reportedly took the items to a retired pharmacist who in turn sold them to a pharmacy. INews understands that it was the Region’s Co-ordinator of Health Strategy who made the discovery and immediately reported the matter to the Police on Tuesday.

Khan was arrested on the same day. The stolen items along with Khan were handed over to the investigating ranks.

Less than 24 hours after his arrest, he made his court appearance. He was slapped with the offence of simple larceny committed on the Public Health Ministry.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was then fined $25,000 by Magistrate Esther Sam.