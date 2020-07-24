La Penitence man fined $13M, jailed for narco trafficking; accomplice remanded

Forty-year-old Jason Heligar of Independence Boulevard, East La Penitence, Georgetown was on Friday sentenced to four years imprisonment by Magistrate Wanda Fortune after he was found guilty of narcotics trafficking.

Heligar, who was also fined $13,608,000, pleaded guilty to the offence during a virtual court appearance at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

However, his accomplice, twenty-year-old Mark English of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison until August 17.

The duo was charged with the offence of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. According to court documents, they were caught with 9,072 grams of cannabis sativa.