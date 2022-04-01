La Grange truck driver drowns in Mazaruni River

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 69-year-old truck driver who reportedly drowned in the Mazaruni River at the BK Quarries in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is Pitamber Sharma of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD), who was employed with BK Quarries at a lorry driver.

Reports are that on March 30, the man was at the BK Quarries where he was last seen alive at around 18:00h.

The following day at around 07:30h, a security guard saw the man afloat in the Mazaruni River.

A report was made to the Bartica Police Station and the body was examined by the police, however, no marks of violence were observed.

The body is being transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for a postmortem.