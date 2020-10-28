La Grange pensioner was strangled to death; suspect arrested

A postmortem examination performed on the body of 85-year-old Bibi Ramjit has found that she was strangled to death.

Ramjit was on Sunday found dead in her La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home with her hands and feet tied.

Police have since arrested a juvenile in relation to the murder.

An autopsy, performed by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, gave the cause of death “as asphyxiation due to manual strangulation”.

When Ramjit was found, her house was reportedly ransacked, which left investigators with the theory that she was killed during the commissioning of a robbery. She reportedly lived alone.

About four months ago, the now dead woman who operated a grocery shop was terrorised assaulted and robbed by bandits who invaded her home, and escaped with a large sum of money.

According to a family member, Ramjit did not make a report to the police due to fears that the robbers would return.

One month after that incident, Ramjit was sleeping in her hammock, and again bandits invaded her home and stole an undisclosed sum of money.

On the day she was murdered, one of her customers told reporters that he went to take some money to her, and made several calls but got no answer.

He said Ramjit not answering was very strange, since both the doors to her shop and house were open. Upon checking, he made the gruesome discovery.

Investigations are ongoing.