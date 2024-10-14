La Grange pedal cyclist killed in accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 14:45hrs yesterday (Sunday) on the public road at La Grange, West Bank Demerara, which resulted in the death of pedal cyclist Shaman Ally.

The accident involved motorcar #PMM 9424, driven at the time by 34-year-old Kelvin Hodge and pedal cyclist Shaman Ally (now deceased), a 56-year-old from Lot 39 Independence Street, La Grange.

Investigations so far indicate that the pedal cyclist was riding south along the eastern side of the road. He was not holding on to the cycle handle when he lost control, swerved west and collided with the left-side front fender of motorcar #PMM 9424, which was proceeding in the same direction.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell to the road surface, where he received injuries to his head and about his body. He was picked up in a semi-conscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), placed into an Ambulance and conveyed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later succumbed to his injuries at about 17:30 hrs.

The body of the deceased is lying at the Ezekiel Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver of motorcar #PMM 9424 was placed into custody, assisting with the investigation.

