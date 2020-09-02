La Grange man killed in hit-and-run accident

A 25-year-old man was on Tuesday night killed in a hit-and-run accident at La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

Imran Abdul, a mason of Unity Street, La Grange was walking along the Public Road when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The accident occurred at around 21:40hrs.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the parapet where he received injuries to his head and back.

The unknown vehicle drove away.

The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition and escorted to West Demerara Regional Hospital by the police where he was seen, examined, and pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

The investigation is ongoing