La Grange family robbed by bandits armed with gun & axe

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the robbery committed on family of four of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The family was robbed of a pair of gold bangles valued $200,000; a gold ring valued $15,000; a phone valued $140,000; another phone valued $65,000; another phone valued $45,000; another phone valued $25,000; a bag valued $13,000; a purse containing $5,000; as well as an additional $45,000 in cash.

The incident occurred at around 19:45h on Wednesday and was executed by two men, one armed with a handgun and the other with an axe.

The family was at home when the perpetrators rushed into their yard and confronted a 40-year-old butcher.

The man was held at gunpoint and forced into the house where his wife and two children were located.

The perpetrators then forced the family members into a bedroom where they were relieved of their valuables.

The bandits then made good their escape.