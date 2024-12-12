L. Seepersaud Maraj & Sons Jewellers expands with new boutique location

L. Seepersaud Maraj & Sons Jewellers (LSM Jewellers), a trusted name in the jewellery industry since 1935, has announced the grand opening of its new boutique location at 232 A Middle Street, next to GPL.

This marks an exciting milestone in the legacy of Seepersaud Maraj, who first opened his jewellery store in Stabroek Market nearly 90 years ago. For the first time in the brand’s history, a new store is being launched outside of its iconic Stabroek Market location by Vead Persaud, grandson of Seepersaud Maraj.

As the third generation of skilled jewellers in the business, the team behind LSM Jewellers brings decades of craftsmanship, expertise, and a passion for quality that has been passed down through the generations.

The new location offers an exquisite selection of jewellery perfect for every occasion. From timeless classics, like heirloom bangles and delicate filigree necklaces, to modern designs that cater to the tastes of today’s new generation, the boutique brings artistry and quality together to make every customer shine.

One of the cornerstones of LSM Jewellers has always been offering high-quality jewellery at affordable prices. In a market where exorbitant pricing is often the norm, LSM Jewellers remains dedicated to making beautiful, handcrafted pieces accessible without compromising on quality. The brand’s commitment to affordability ensures that customers can celebrate their milestones and special moments with jewellery that stands the test of time, without breaking the bank. The new store aims to provide the “Stabroek Market prices” outside of Stabroek Market.

The new location is located at 232 A Middle Street next to GPL, will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and will remain open until Christmas, providing ample time for customers to shop for their holiday gifts or find that perfect piece for themselves.

“We are excited to continue our legacy while embracing new possibilities,” said Vead Persaud, the Managing Director. “Our new boutique is a reflection of our commitment to delivering quality, artistry, and affordability. We look forward to welcoming both loyal customers and new faces to our newest location.”

