Kwebanna excavator operator murdered

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the alleged Murder of Brian Marco, called ‘Toney’, or ‘Regular Boy’, a 31-year-old Excavator Operator from Kwebanna Road, Moruca, NWD, which occurred at Omai Backdam at around 15:30hrs on 2024/12/16.

Police have since issued a Wanted Bulletin for the suspect Antonio Silva De Oliveira called ‘Brazo’, a 52-year-old Brazilian male.

Investigation revealed that Marco and the suspect are employed with Chunilall Babulall called ‘Vulture’, at his mining operation at Omai backdam.

Marco and the suspect would operate separate excavators in the same mining pit during the night to prepare for working during the day. On 2024/12/15 during the night, whilst Marco and the suspect were working in the pit, they ended up having a misunderstanding which led to Marco assaulting De Oliveira.

At about 15:00hrs the following day, Marco was sleeping in a hammock, infront of a shop at the backdam. The shop is owned by Babulall and operated by one Ian Trotman. At the said time, another worker Asgar Mohammed was sleeping on a bed next to Marco.

Thereafter, the suspect, who was armed with a cutlass went to the shop, attacked the deceased and dealt him several chops.

Ian shouted at the suspect, whilst Asgar held onto him. Several other workers gathered and the cutlass was taken away from the suspect. Some of the workers then started to assault the suspect, whilst the General Manager, Paul Khan, went to the assistance of the suspect and took him away from the scene.

Marco was taken to the Mackenzie Hospital for medical attention but was later pronounced dead by a doctor on 2024/12/17 at about 01:13hrs.

The suspect, meanwhile, escaped from the scene. Police are looking for him as investigations continue.

