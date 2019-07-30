Kwakwani teen nabbed hours after robbing Chinese restaurant

Two armed men carried out a brazen robbery on a Chinese restaurant at Kwakwani, Upper Berbice, in the wee hours of Monday, carting off with close to $700,000 in cash.

Based on information gathered, the incident occurred at about midnight after the owner of the restaurant, 47-year-old Huang Yahgng, ventured to the customers’ washroom located in a section of his restaurant.

The suspects, who were armed with cutlasses, reportedly sneaked behind the restaurant counter and allegedly removed $700,000 from a drawer before making good their escape.

The police were summoned to the scene and went in pursuit of the bandits but they escaped. The police had recovered a cutlass and a part of black Levi slippers at the scene.

The police have since confirmed that one of the bandits was identified as a 17-year-old Kwakwani resident.

He was later arrested at a popular drinking spot in the area but none of the stolen money was found in his possession. The police are on the hunt for the other suspects.

