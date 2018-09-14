Kwakwani residents protest poor water, electricity supply

Several residents of Kwakwani, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), took to the streets on Friday to protest the poor quality of water and electricity supply.

The residents are currently protesting in front of the Kwakwani Utilities Inc., Kwakwani Park Office attempting get the attention of a senior representative.

The residents have long been complaining about the poor quality of water they receive as well as the constant fluctuation in power supply.

According to one of the protesters, a member of KUI’s Board engaged them and in the end allegedly referred to them as “jackasses” for protesting.