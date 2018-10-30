Kwakwani mother found lifeless by daughter 6, was strangled to death- autopsy

… Police have three in custody

The autopsy that was conducted on Paulette Wade, whose lifeless body was found in her Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River home by her 6-year-old daughter was done on Tuesday at the Wismar Hospital Mortuary by Dr Nehaul Singh.

According to information from the Police, Dr Singh opined the cause of death “as asphyxiation due to manual strangulation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.”

Moreover, the police detailed that three males are in custody assisting with the investigation.

Wade a 37-year-old nurse/mid-wife attached to the Kwakwani Hospital died sometime between 21:00h on Thursday and 06:30h on Friday at her residence.

The woman reportedly went to bed with her 6-year-old daughter on Thursday night and was found dead by the child on Friday morning.

The woman’s husband was not home at the time as he was said to be working in the interior.

The child reportedly found her mother lying motionless on the floor in the bedroom.

She called out for her mother who was not responding, as such she opened the back door and went to her 9-year-old friend who lives in the next street and told her what she saw.

They then went over the road to the hospital compound and told the security guard who then informed staff at the Hospital.

The police were then notified and nurses and a Doctor reportedly went over to the home and pronounced Wade dead.

Investigators reportedly found Wade’s body lying face down on a concrete floor clad in a pink nightie.

According to information reaching INews, the woman had small bruises on her elbow and blood was seen on her mouth. A closer examination also revealed that the deceased may have bit her tongue.

No forced entry was reportedly seen on the house, nor was anything observed ransacked in the home.

Investigation are ongoing.