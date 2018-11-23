Kwakwani businessman nabbed with ganja

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have arrested a Kwakwani businessman after they allegedly found a quantity compressed marijuana at his home.

The discovery was made sometime around 17:10h on Thursday.

According to police reports, acting on information received, a party of policemen from ‘E’ Division went to Kwakwani Water Front, Upper Berbice River. While there, they carried out a search at the home of the 31-year-old businessman during which the cannabis was found in several small-sized ziplock bags.

The narcotic was later weighed and amounted to 110 grams. The suspect has since been taken into custody and is being processed for court.

