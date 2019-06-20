Kuru Kururu students complete work-study at GDF

Ten students of the Kuru Kururu Training College have successfully completed the first phase of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Work-study Attachment Programme.

The students were presented with certificates at a simple graduation ceremony conducted on June 14, 2019 at the Education Department, Ayanganna, GDF said in a social media post.

The stint, which lasted for six weeks, saw the students gaining knowledge and experience in garment construction and masonry.

The GDF sees the work-study programme as a perfect mechanism to aid nation building through its provision of opportunities for the personal development of youths.

The next batch of students, which will be comprised of secondary school students, are expected to begin their stint shortly, following their completion of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations.