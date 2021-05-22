Kuru Kuru man killed in hit and run accident on Soesdyke-Linden Highway

John Wickham, a 35-year-old resident of Kuru Kuru Public Road on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was killed in a hit and run accident.

The accident occurred sometime around 09:30hrs on Friday.

Police say Wickham was observed on the western side of the Kuru Kuru Public Road with blood about his body and bloodstains running along the western side of the said road.

He was picked up by police in a semi-conscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently lying at Lyken Funeral Home Mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.