Kuru Kuru farmer charged for marijuana cultivation

A farmer who hails from Kuru Kuru, Linden/Soesdyke Highway was on Friday remanded to prison in connection with the cultivation of cannabis plants at Millie’s Hideout, Upper Demerara.

The defendant, 22-two-year old Gabron Williams also called ‘Short Man’ made his first appearance before Magisrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrates Court where he was charged with cultivating cannabis sativa, which is a prohibited plant.

Williams was arrested by Police on Wednesday last after he was reportedly discovered on a marijuana camp at 7 Miles, Millie’s Hideout during a drug eradication exercise by ranks attached to ‘E’ Division (Linden-Kwakwani).

At the time of the discovery, he was allegedly tending to the marijuana plants. After being caught, the defendant reportedly led ranks to several other marijuana farms at the location. He is expected to make his next court appearance on February 8.