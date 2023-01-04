Kuru Kuru carjacking suspect arrested

Romaine Travis Watson, a 26-year-old from Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, who is currently before court answering to a carjacking charge, was arrested on Tuesday on the East Coast of Demerara with four car doors in his possession.

On the day in question, ranks from the Vigilance Police Station were on a mobile patrol in the vicinity of Annandale Market, where they observed a heavily tinted silver grey Premio motorcar bearing registration number PVV 3945, driving off at a fast rate.

The vehicle was then pursued by the ranks, bringing the car to a stop.

Watson, who was at the time driving the vehicle, was detained.

A search was carried out on Watson and the motor vehicle, where four silver Premio car doors were found. Two were in the back seat, and the other two were in the trunk.

As a result, he was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested. Investigations are in progress.