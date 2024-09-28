Kumu, Moco-Moco power plants nearing completion

Work is advancing on the Kumu and Moco-Moco power plants in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), with both projects set to become operational by the end of 2024, providing clean, reliable energy to the region.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips during a recent visit to the region, inspected the progress of the two major hydropower projects that are set to transform the region’s energy landscape.

According to a release issued on Saturday, the PM was provided with detailed briefings from the construction and engineering teams on the ground.

The Kumu Hydropower Plant, with a capacity of 1.5 megawatts (MW), is approximately 78 per cent complete, while the Moco-Moco Hydropower Plant, which is being upgraded to a capacity of 0.7 MW, is 95 per cent complete.

The plants are being constructed under an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract valued at around US$12.85 million. The contract was awarded to Sri Lankan firm Vidullanka PLC.

“The Kumu Hydropower Plant will supply power to the Kumu community and the Lethem power system, contributing to regional development and improving energy access. It is expected to produce about 9,700 MWh annually and reduce power costs to the community,” the release stated.

Meanwhile, the Moco-Moco Hydropower Plant will generate approximately 4,565 MWh annually. The plant, built in 1999, was temporarily shut down after a landslide damaged its infrastructure. Rehabilitation works are now nearly complete, with the final grid connection anticipated by October 2024.

PM Phillips reaffirmed the government’s commitment to renewable energy investments to ensure long-term sustainability and energy security. He said that the Kumu and Moco-Moco projects will play a vital role in meeting the country’s renewable energy targets.

These projects advance the promise outlined in the PPP/C’s 2020 manifesto to implement an energy-mix that includes hydropower, solar and wind.

Similar projects include the 0.65 MW solar farm in Mahdia, which is expected to be completed this year, and three other solar farms, namely a 10 MW solar farm in Berbice, 8 MW solar farm in Essequibo, and a 0.6 MW solar farm at Leguan.

PM Phillips was accompanied by Regional Chair, Bryan Allicock; Chief Executive Officer, of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Dr Mahender Sharma; Chair of the GEA Board of Directors, Jerome Khan; and Chair of the Lethem Power Company Board, Rodger King during his visit. [DPI]

