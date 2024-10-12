Kumaka woman arrested after cocaine, ganja found in her house

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested after police found small quantities of cocaine and marijuana during an early morning raid at her Kumaka Stretch, North West District, home.

Commander for Regional Division #1 (Barima-Waini), Superintendent Krishna Ramana, spearheaded the exercise earlier today.

According to reports, the police went to the residence of Jarrette Singh, where they conducted the raid and subsequently discovered two transparent plastic bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis Sativa next to a cupboard in the kitchen.

One of the ranks informed Jarrette Singh of his suspicion and cautioned her. She responded, “It’s mine. I use it for my illness.”

A further search in the home led to the discovery of small zip-lock transparent plastic bags, three small digital scales, a small coffee plate with a razor blade, and a small whitish/creamish substance suspected to be cocaine, along with two marijuana crushers and a pack of smoking papers (Bamboo).

Police seized all the items, arrested the suspect and took her to the Mabaruma Police Station.

The cannabis, when weighed, amounted to 41 grams. However, the weight of the suspected cocaine was not established. The suspected cannabis and cocaine were placed in separate evidence bags, marked, sealed, and lodged.Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigations.

