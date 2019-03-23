Known felon, other arrested with illegal gun, ammo during high speed chase  

A high speed chase by ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Friday afternoon in the streets of Georgetown led to the arrest of two suspects who were found with an illegal gun and ammunition.

One of the suspects is a known felon. It was reported that during the chase, the duo tossed an unlicensed firearm out of the Toyota Premio motor car in the vicinity of Smyth and Hadfield streets. The weapon was recovered by law enforcement officials.

INews was told that the incident occurred around 14:30h when a police patrol team noticed the known felon in the vehicle operating suspiciously. The ranks decided to approach the vehicle and upon seeing the police vehicle nearby, the duo tried to escape.

As a result of this, the ranks in pursuit called in for a backup patrol to render assistance and after a short chase, the duo was nabbed.

The police said, in addition to the gun, two live rounds and a spent shell were also found inside of the suspects’ car.

According to the police, the two men are in custody pending charges and are also being questioned in relation to several other offences including armed robberies.

Investigations are ongoing.