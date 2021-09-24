Knife-wielding man arrested for threatening to kill Rose Hall Mayor

A 55-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to kill Rose Hall Mayor Dave Budhu on Wednesday at Republic Arch Road, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police stated that the Mayor was in the company of Town Clerk Natasha Griffith and other staff offloading tools from a truck when the suspect approached him on a bicycle and started to abuse him.

He further threatened to kill him while brandishing a knife that he drew from his pants waist. Budhu, who became fearful for his life, ran to safety in the market and summoned the Police.

As a result, the Police contacted the suspect, who was told of the allegation made against him, cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Albion Police Station, where an investigation was launched.