Knife-wielding bandit attacks, robs Parika family

A Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) family were in the wee hours of Tuesday morning attacked in their home by a knife-wielding bandit, who carted off with a sum of cash and jewellery.

The Singh family was robbed at about 03:00h. Reports are the family were awakened by a noise emanating from a section of the lower flat of their two-storey home.

According to 45-year-old Babita Singh, she was asleep when she heard a noise and got out of bed to investigate. She told INews that as she was about to exit her bedroom, which is located on the lower flat, she was attacked by a lone bandit.

The woman recounted that frightened, she screamed for her husband, but had a knife placed to her neck by the perpetrator.

As her husband ran to her rescue, the woman relayed that he was told to hand over valuables or his wife would be killed.

Singh told INews that scared, her husband handed over a sum of cash and jewellery to the man who quickly fled through a window.

“After he run out, my husband run out behind he to see where he going but me holler and call he back inside because I didn’t want he get hurt and then we went to check on the kids that were asleep upstairs,” the woman recalled.

The family then sounded an alarm alerting neighbours to the incident and the Police were notified.

Singh was later taken to the hospital where she was treated for a wound which she sustained to her neck.

The Police have since launched an investigation.