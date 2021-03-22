KN security officers arraigned for murder of vagrant

Two security officers attached to Kaieteur News were earlier today arraigned for the murder of 58-year-old Mohabir Singh, whose body was found under a shed in Saffon Street, Charlestown Georgetown.

Thirty-nine-year-old Tony Waldron and Yan Licorish, 49, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and were not required to plead to the indictment.

They were represented by attorney, Latchmie Rahamat. However, they were remanded to prison until next month.

It was reported that Singh, of no place of abode, was found dead on Tuesday last on the premises of the news outfit.

Police had stated that following the discovery, an investigation was launched and based on information received, the two security officers were arrested and subsequently charged.

However, a post-mortem performed on the man’s body on Friday proved that he died from haemorrhaging due to blunt trauma to the head.