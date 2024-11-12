KLM announces Guyana-Netherlands route from June 2025

KLM is expanding its intercontinental network with new services between Amsterdam and San Diego (US), Georgetown (Guyana) and Hyderabad (India). From 8 May 2025, KLM will operate three weekly direct flights on the Amsterdam-San Diego route, making this the 22nd direct KLM connection between Amsterdam and North America. The Amsterdam-Georgetown route will be operated with two weekly flights from 4 June 2025, with a short stopover in Sint Maarten on the outward journey. From 2 September 2025, there will be three weekly direct flights on the Amsterdam-Hyderabad route, making it the fourth direct connection between Amsterdam and India.

The Californian city of San Diego represents a large, unserved market for the joint venture of Air France, KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic, with steady growth over the past decade. Georgetown is the capital of Guyana and has also been a fast-growing market over the past years. Hyderabad is the capital of the Indian state of Telangana and is known as the ‘pharmaceutical capital of India’. With these new routes, KLM continues to strengthen its presence in the world, offering its customers more travel options and tapping into a growing and dynamic market.

Flight schedules

Amsterdam-San Diego

From 8 May 2025, KLM will operate three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays with the Boeing 787-9. This aircraft offers 30 seats in World Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Comfort Class and 224 seats in Economy Class.

· KL639 departs from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) at 09:50 and arrives at San Diego International Airport (SAN) at 12:00 local time.

· KL640 departs from San Diego International Airport at 13:55 local time and arrives at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport the following day at 09:15.

Amsterdam-Georgetown

From 4 June 2025, KLM will operate two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays with the Airbus 330-200. This aircraft offers 18 seats in World Business Class and 246 seats in Economy Class.

· KL789 departs from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 10:00 and arrives in Sint Maarten (SXM) at 13:00 local time. This flight then departs from Sint Maarten at 14:20 local time and arrives at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) at 16:35 local time.

· KL789 departs from Georgetown at 17:55 local time and arrives at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport the next day at 09:15.

Amsterdam-Hyderabad

From 2 September 2025, KLM will operate three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with the Boeing 777-200ER. This aircraft offers 35 seats in World Business Class, 24 seats in Premium Comfort Class and 229 seats in Economy Class.

· KL873 departs from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 11:40 and arrives at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) at 00:30 local time.

· KL874 departs from Hyderabad at 2:20 local time and arrives at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport the same day at 08:40.

About the three new destinations

San Diego is known for its mild climate, more than 100 km of coastline with diverse landscapes and a strong business community. As the third largest metropolitan area in California, San Diego has a robust business market, particularly in the semiconductor, aerospace, defense and pharmaceutical industries.

Georgetown is the capital and largest city of Guyana. Guyana is a rare place where you can still find nature in its original form, with coastal land, rainforest and savannahs. It also has a strong business traffic flow.

Hyderabad is the capital of the Indian state of Telangana and is known as the ‘pharma capital of India’ with over 800 pharmaceutical companies located in and around the city. In addition, many American and European IT companies have offices in Hyderabad. The city won the ‘World Green City Award’ in 2022. [Press Release]

