KL Rahul the hero as Kings XI Punjab remain unbeaten at home

Kings XI Punjab 151 for 4 (Rahul 71*, Agarwal 55, Sandeep 2-21) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 150 for 4 (Warner 70*, Ashwin 1-30) by six wickets

KL Rahul’s third fifty in four matches helped Kings XI Punjab secure a last-over win with a ball to spare. This allowed the hosts to remain unbeaten at home in IPL 2019.

A last-over finish seemed far-fetched when Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 114 for the second wicket. Then Kings XI stumbled, with the chase hinging on Rahul as they needed six off three balls. Was the botched chase in Chennai on his mind? It may have been, but it didn’t show. He drilled a full delivery from Mohammad Nabi to the long-off boundary.

Then with two needed off two, David Warner, who swooped in from long-on slipped under heavy dew to allow Rahul and Sam Curran to complete the second and clinch victory, much to the relief of the team management.

How exactly did the Sunrisers Hyderabad make a fist of this? Courtesy Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma, who come from Punjab and play all their cricket here. The pair claimed the wickets of Agarwal, David Miller and Mandeep Singh to nearly pull off a stunner. This meant David Warner’s unbeaten 70 went in vain. (Cricinfo)