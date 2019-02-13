Kitty woman to spend 6 months behind bars for passport fraud

A woman was, on Wednesday, jailed for six months and fined $40,000 when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and changed her not guilty plea to guilty, charged for falsifying a Guyanese passport.

Thirty-one-year-old, Unique Angelica Hope of Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, admitted to the offense when she stood before Magistrate Faith McGusty. The Police here had issued a wanted bulletin for the accused last month.

It is being alleged that Hope, on January 17 2018, at the Central Immigration and Passport Office, Georgetown, for the purpose of procuring a new passport, signed a written document stating that she was Coretta Hope.

Hope previously stood before the Court and denied the said allegation after which she was granted $100,000 bail. The woman was unable to post bail and as such changed her plea and had the sentence handed down to her.

The defendant previously forged a passport after she was deported from Barbados for overstaying. Following deportation, Hope forged yet another passport and was yet again deported for overstaying.

However, this time around, she attempted to use her disabled sister’s identification to forge her third passport but was caught.