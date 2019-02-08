Kitty resident remanded for hiding ganja in mother’s yard

A 37-year-old fruit vendor was arraigned before Principle Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday after he was charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Fitzroy Gibson of Alexander Street, Kitty, denied the charge but admitted to ownership of the marijuana.

The court was reliably informed that the defendant was in the wee hours of Tuesday morning (February 5) nabbed by Police with 5.8 kilograms (13 lbs) of cannabis after his mother, Donna McKenzie, of Cul De Sac Street North Ruimveldt, reported that he had broken into her yard and buried the illegal drug.

Police were escorted to the address where she showed them two bulky transparent plastic parcels containing stems, seeds and leaves suspected to be cannabis.

According to police facts, several parcels of the illegal drug was found hidden in a microwave. The woman then ventured out to her backyard where another quantity was unearthed.

As such, the vendor was taken into Police custody where the cannabis was weighted and amounted to 6 kilos 158 grams.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh opposed bail as he stated that there were no special reasons given for the accused to be given his pretrial liberty.

Further, the court heard that the defendant also contradicted the police, since he provided them with different home addresses.

The prosecution’s submission was upheld by the Magistrate who remanded the man to prison.

He will make his next court appearance on March 13, 2019.