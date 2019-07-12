Kitty resident given 3-year sentence, fined $2M for narcotics possession

Paul Smith, 45, of Kitty, Georgetown was earlier today found guilty of narcotic possession following the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry and as such, he was sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $2 million.

He appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess, who found that sufficient evidence was presented throughout the PI to convict Smith.

As a consequence, for illegally trafficking over 10 pounds of narcotics in 2018, smith will spend the next three years behind bars. In addition, he was ordered to pay a fine of $2 million.

The Police had stated that on May 18, 2018 at Kitty, Smith had 4.934 kilograms (equivalent to 10.877 pounds) of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

On his first court appearance, Smith denied the charge and was remanded to prison after his then attorney, George Thomas was not successful in a bail application.

According to Police reports, investigations revealed that the illegal substance was discovered in the bottom flat of a house which Smith occupied. He was arrested and later charged for the said offence.